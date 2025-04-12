Open Extended Reactions

After holding the UFC featherweight championship from December 2019 to February 2024, former champion Alexander Volkanovski looks to start his second title reign when he faces Diego Lopes in the main event at UFC 314.

Volkanovski lost the belt to Ilia Topuria via second-round knockout at UFC 298. After one successful title defense against Max Holloway at UFC 308, Topuria announced that he would be vacating the title to move up to the lightweight division. Lopes, a first-time title challenger, enters the fight riding a five-fight winning streak.

In the co-main event, Michael Chandler will fight for a chance to reestablish himself as a top contender at lightweight when he takes on Paddy Pimblett. Chandler has not won a fight since May 2022. Pimblett is unbeaten in the UFC. Most recently, he beat King Green by first-round submission at UFC 304 last July.

Also on the card, Jean Silva goes for his fifth consecutive knockout victory against submission specialist Bryce Mitchell, and former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull makes his UFC debut against former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale and Jeff Wagenheim break down all the action in Miami.