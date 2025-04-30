Open Extended Reactions

UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including battery and robbery, on Monday in Florida.

Dumas, 29, was booked into Escambia County jail on Monday and is being held on $558,500 bond. Online records show Dumas has been charged with home invasion robbery, battery, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and drug possession. The arrest comes less than three weeks after Dumas suffered a first-round knockout loss at UFC 314 in Miami.

An initial court date of May 6 has been scheduled for all five criminal charges.

Dumas is 3-3 since signing with the UFC off Dana White's Contender Series in 2022. This is the second time in 14 months he has faced legal trouble. He was arrested in Escambia County in February 2024 after getting into a verbal argument with police who confronted him after an alleged public disturbance.