          UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas arrested on multiple felony charges

          • Brett OkamotoApr 30, 2025, 03:58 PM
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
          UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including battery and robbery, on Monday in Florida.

          Dumas, 29, was booked into Escambia County jail on Monday and is being held on $558,500 bond. Online records show Dumas has been charged with home invasion robbery, battery, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and drug possession. The arrest comes less than three weeks after Dumas suffered a first-round knockout loss at UFC 314 in Miami.

          An initial court date of May 6 has been scheduled for all five criminal charges.

          Dumas is 3-3 since signing with the UFC off Dana White's Contender Series in 2022. This is the second time in 14 months he has faced legal trouble. He was arrested in Escambia County in February 2024 after getting into a verbal argument with police who confronted him after an alleged public disturbance.