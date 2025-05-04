Open Extended Reactions

Cory Sandhagen is back on track in his longtime pursuit of a UFC championship.

The 33-year-old bantamweight out of Aurora, Colorado, put on a dominant performance in finishing former two-time flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in the second round of the UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. Sandhagen was coming off a loss last August to Umar Nurmagomedov in a title eliminator, halting a three-fight winning streak. Now he's lined up to challenge for the belt.

Sandhagen (18-5) was in control from the start, largely thanks to Figueiredo's questionable decision making. After Sandhagen ended up on top in an early scramble on the mat, Figueiredo went for a leglock and, with his arms wrapped around his opponent's ankle and calf, had no defense for a barrage of Sandhagen punches and elbows to the face and body. Sandhagen landed 31 significant strikes in the round compared with just two by Figueiredo (24-5-1).

Round 2 went even worse for the Brazilian. He again went to a leglock, and this time his own leg got tangled with his opponent's. When Sandhagen scrambled into top position, Figueiredo's knee gave out and he flopped to his back, injured. Referee Dan Miragliotta jumped in to wave off the bout as a TKO at 4:08 of the round.

Cory Sandhagen, shown here finishing Deiveson Figueiredo in the second round Saturday night, said he wants the winner of June's title bout between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley. Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

An unfortunate way for the fight to end? Not for Sandhagen.

"If you don't know how to play the 50-50 [position], your knee gets popped," he said.

Sandhagen, who has won four of his past five bouts, then called for a title shot against the winner of the June 7 meeting of champion Merab Dvalishvili and the man he dethroned, Sean O'Malley.

"I've dreamed of being a world champion for more than half of my life now," Sandhagen said. "UFC, please give me an opportunity to show how great I am to the whole world. Please!"

Sandhagen, No. 5 in the ESPN men's bantamweight rankings, has come close to the title on several occasions. He lost an interim title bout with former champ Petr Yan in 2021 and also dropped a pair of title eliminators -- last summer against Nurmagomedov and in 2020 against eventual champ Aljamain Sterling.

The sixth-ranked Figueiredo has lost two fights in a row in the wake of a three-fight winning streak.

The co-main event produced the first blemish on the starry résumé of middleweight prospect Bo Nickal. The three-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion lost for the first time in his eight-fight MMA career, as Reinier de Ridder produced a second-round TKO with a succession of knees to the body.

De Ridder (20-2), a former two-division One Championship titleholder, has won all three of his UFC fights, the first two by submission. The first round featured much grappling, both in standup clinches and a ground battle. Nickal got a takedown, but de Ridder reversed to top position and seized control.

In Round 2, de Ridder used a clinch to land knees, first to the body and then to the head, hurting Nickal with one to the chin. De Ridder then got the finish with another knee to the body, collapsing the prospect at 1:53 of the round.

The only other fighter from the ESPN rankings who was in action at Wells Fargo Arena was Marina Rodriguez, who is No. 7 at strawweight -- for now. Gillian Robertson dominated the Brazilian on the way to a second-round TKO that was Rodriguez's third loss in a row and fifth in her past six bouts. Rodriguez, 38, announced her retirement afterward.