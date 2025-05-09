        <
        >

          Aldo struggles with weight; bout vs. Zahabi moved to featherweight

          • Brett OkamotoMay 9, 2025, 07:09 PM
            Close
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
            Follow on X

          MONTREAL -- A bantamweight contest between former UFC champion José Aldo and Aiemann Zahabi will now be contested at featherweight after Aldo had trouble making the lighter weight class a day before the bout.

          Aldo (32-9) weighed in at 143 pounds Friday, and looked depleted in doing so. Zahabi (12-2) looked comfortable moments later at 142 pounds. The two are paired to fight at UFC 315.

          Zahabi later revealed that the UFC alerted him that Aldo's weight cut wasn't going well. He also posted a video of himself cutting down to an early 136 pounds before rehydrating back to 142.

          The now-featherweight bout is still on, and it's unclear whether this will result in Aldo reconsidering weight class moving forward. He fought the majority of his career at 145 pounds, before dropping to 135 in 2019.

          UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad will make his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena in the main event Saturday night, while women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt on the line against Manon Fiorot in the co-main event at the Bell Centre in Montreal.