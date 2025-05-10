        <
        >

          Ex-champ Robert Whittaker to face Reinier de Ridder in July

          • Brett OkamotoMay 10, 2025, 05:20 PM
            Close
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
            Follow on X

          Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will look to rebound from a high-profile loss in his last appearance, when he headlines UFC Fight Night on July 26 against Reinier de Ridder.

          UFC officials announced the 185-pound bout on Saturday. The UFC Fight Night will take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

          Whittaker (26-8) is coming off a first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev in October. The 34-year-old said he suffered from teeth displacement in the loss, after Chimaev secured an early face crank after an immediate takedown. Whittaker had been approaching title contention prior to the loss, with victories over Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov.

          De Ridder (20-2), who goes by the nickname "RDR," is coming off the biggest win of his career in a second-round knockout of Bo Nickal last weekend. The Dutch contender is 3-0 since signing with the UFC last year. He's compiled those three victories in a span of less than six months.

          Current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis does not currently have his next title defense set, but the UFC has already announced he will face Chimaev on a date to be determined.