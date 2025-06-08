Merab Dvalishvili celebrates after a massive win over Sean O'Malley in a rematch of their bout to retain the title at UFC 316. (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

NEWARK, N.J. -- Merab Dvalishvili put a heck of a stamp on a two-fight rivalry with Sean O'Malley on Saturday night, dominating the challenger in a third-round submission victory at UFC 316 at Prudential Center.

Dvalishvili (20-4) took the 135-pound championship from O'Malley (18-3) in a unanimous decision at UFC Noche in September, in a competitive fight but a clear victory for Dvalishvili. The rematch Saturday was not close. Dvalishvili pushed O'Malley backward and outlanded him on the feet through two rounds, then submitted him via D'Arce choke at 4:42 of the third.

The victory marked Dvalishvili's 13th in a row, tied for the fourth-longest streak in UFC history. It tied him for the fourth-most wins in bantamweight history at 12.

"I just work every day and repeat," Dvalishvili said. "Training is No. 1 for me. Afterwards, I can hang out, enjoy with friends, go to church, look for a wife, whatever."

O'Malley, who underwent hip surgery and made several significant life changes ahead of the rematch, accepted the loss with grace.

Dvalishvili looked unstoppable from the start. According to UFC Stats, he outlanded O'Malley 135-34 in total strikes. Dvalishvili converted five of 12 takedowns and accumulated over six minutes of control time.

Dvalishvili recorded his third title defense, the second was against Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, in January. Dvalishvili is expected to face No. 1 contender Cory Sandhagen next.