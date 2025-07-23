        <
          Sean Strickland suspended in Nevada after corner incident

          • Brett OkamotoJul 23, 2025, 11:55 PM
          Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has been suspended from competition after getting into an altercation with another fighter at an MMA event in June in Las Vegas.

          The Nevada State Athletic Commission has suspended Strickland, 34, indefinitely for his role in the incident. It is common practice for the commission to suspend a licensed athlete or cornerman until issuing an official punishment at a disciplinary hearing. Strickland's case was on the commission's monthly schedule Wednesday, but it voted to push his hearing to a future date.

          The incident occurred at a Tuff-N-Uff event June 29 in Las Vegas. Strickland entered the cage after a fighter he coaches, Miles Hunsinger, suffered a submission loss to Luis Hernandez. Immediately after the win, Hernandez taunted Hunsinger's corner, which prompted a response from Strickland and fellow UFC fighter Chris Curtis. Video captured Strickland throwing a pair of punches at Hernandez.

          The UFC will almost certainly not announce a fight for Strickland until the matter is resolved. He has not fought since coming up short in a bid to recapture the 185-pound championship against Dricus Du Plessis in February.