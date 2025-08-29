Open Extended Reactions

The UFC's vision to hold a live event at the White House on July 4, 2026, is a done deal, according to UFC CEO Dana White.

In a video posted to social media, White said UFC officials "got it done" on Thursday and promised more details about the event in the coming weeks. President Donald Trump first mentioned the idea of a UFC event on the White House lawn last month, adding that it would be part of a celebration on the country's 250th birthday.

"It was a great day. I'm about to take off here from Washington, D.C.," White said in his video, which he made aboard a flight. "The White House fight is on. I will have more details on that in the next couple weeks. We got it done today."

Trump is a friend of White as well as a fan of the UFC.

Over the past month, White has mostly sidestepped questions about potential fights on the proposed event. Many of the sport's biggest names have publicly expressed interest in making an appearance, including Conor McGregor and Jon Jones. On the subject of Jones, White did put the odds of his involvement at "a billion-to-1," due to Jones' recent retirement and history of issues outside the Octagon.