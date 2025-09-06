Open Extended Reactions

The UFC's middleweight division came into sharper focus on Saturday, as Nassourdine Imavov further cemented himself as a potential title challenger with an impressive five-round decision win over Caio Borralho in Paris.

Fighting in front of his home crowd, Imavov (17-4) earned his fifth consecutive win, with all three judges scoring the 185-pound bout for him via scores of 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46.

The victory could propel Imavov into a championship bid against Khamzat Chimaev. The UFC has another high-profile middleweight matchup scheduled in October, between Anthony Hernandez (15-2) and Reinier de Ridder (22-2), which could come into play in deciding Chimaev's next opponent. Immediately following his win, Imavov said he had hoped to get a finish on Saturday, but adamantly pleaded his case for the next title shot.

"Considering the circumstances, I'm really happy with my performance," Imavov said. "On my right foot, a tendon or something like that let go. It was really painful. I would have liked to get the finish, but it is what it is.

"I am next. [Borralho] was unbeaten for 10 years. I just beat him, and beat him with style as well. I need to be the next one."

According to UFC Stats, Imavov narrowly outlanded Borralho (17-2) 100-90 in total strikes, but his offense was much cleaner and far more damaging than Borralho. He beautifully slipped Borralho's punches and landed counters all evening. He maintained a strong presence in the center of the Octagon, as he walked Borralho down and cut off his exits. He also defended all five of Borralho's takedown attempts.

It's the first time Borralho has lost in the UFC, and marked his first loss overall since 2015.

Nassourdine Imavov, left, handed Caio Borralho his first MMA loss since 2015 and could be the next challenger for middleweight champ Khamzat Chimaev. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

"Nassourdine was just the better man today," Borralho said. "He was very fast, as I was expecting. I couldn't attack that much. I wanted to make it entertaining for the fans and the UFC, so I tried to strike with one of the best strikers in the world. I think I need to find my adrenaline back. I need some, not motivation, but I was without adrenaline and couldn't pick it up in this fight."

It was a disappointing night for The Fighting Nerds, the Brazilian MMA team that has erupted in recent years with viral knockouts and a string of performance bonuses. In addition to Borralho's loss, lightweight Mauricio Ruffy (12-2) also suffered his first defeat in the UFC. Ruffy, 29, was on the wrong end of a lopsided contest against France's Benoit Saint Denis, who dominated him on the floor before submitting him with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

French fighters went 5-0 on Saturday's card.

Also of note, veteran light heavyweight Paul Craig (17-10-1), of Scotland, announced his retirement from the sport following a TKO loss to Modestas Bukauskas.