Raja Jackson, son of former UFC champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, has been arrested on a felony assault charge following a brutal attack of a pro wrestler.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department website, Jackson was arrested and booked on Thursday morning and is currently being held on $50,000 bail. No further details of the pending case have been revealed as of yet.

The arrest came nearly a month after Jackson, 25, was caught on video assaulting pro wrestler Stuart Smith (aka Syko Stu) at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Los Angeles. Jackson entered the ring, slammed Smith and punched him until he was unconscious.

Jackson was eventually pulled off Smith by several other wrestlers and fled the academy, which is located in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The incident was livestreamed and widely spread across social media. Smith spent several days in intensive care before being released on August 31. He later detailed the injuries he sustained from the unplanned assault on Facebook, stating that he was had a "serious head injury" as well as "trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth."

Jackson's father condemned the attack on social media and suggested that his son be punished for his actions.

"I think he should do a little [jail] time," Jackson said on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "Do a little community service, and go to anger management class, get some therapy."