Ulberg 'sick of asking for that title shot', but focused only on Reyes in Perth

Theres a presence about Carlos Ulberg. The No. 3 ranked UFC light heavyweight enters the media room in Perth ahead of his fight with Dominick Reyes on Sunday (AEST) with what the kids would undoubtedly call aura.

As he folds his giant frame into what now looks like a child's seat on a stage in front of an event backdrop, the branding catches his eye. "Ulberg vs. Reyes". Suddenly the aura is punctured by an air of genuine thrill.

"I didn't actually see this walking in, but this is amazing." Ulberg tells ESPN.

"Man, I love it, yeah, this is it, man, this is what you work hard for. Love. It's beautiful."

The main attraction on an ANZ fight card is a long way from the canvas in Las Vegas in March 2021. Ulberg's UFC debut in Apex was a slug fest with Kennedy Nzechukwu that ended with the Kiwi on the wrong end of a fierce uppercut.

Carlos Ulberg wants a title shot once he's beaten Dominick Reyes. Paul Kane/Zuffa LLC

But since that moment, patiently, almost quietly, Black Jag has rebuilt, compiling an eight fight win streak culminating in a decision win over former champ Jan Blachowicz in London in March, to seize a place at the top table of UFC light heavyweights, all jostling for a title shot.

The next step for Ulberg? Being a headliner in the southern hemisphere against an experienced and dangerous Reyes, as well as carrying the responsibility of being the main event on his shoulders.

"I am trying to enjoy the week, and take as much as I can in. But definitely want to get this fight done so you can get back to the drawing board and see what else there is to come. I want to stay busy," says the 34-year-old.

The victory over Blachowicz was a red letter moment for Ulberg. An opportunity for the division to see him take out 'a guy', and while some questioned the style of the decision victory, for Ulberg, it was about getting the win.

"You know, at this point, at the top level these guys, they know what they're doing. So you've got to step it up a bit. And, and I've learned to adapt. Learn to adapt and, and the most important thing, really, is that I know, that I believe, and I'm here and I am meant to be here."

In Reyes, Ulberg faces another tough challenge. The 35-year-old is ranked No. 7 in the division, and is on his own three-fight win streak, after a career that has seen the California native take on a veritable who's who of light heavyweights including Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Jon Jones.

"He's dangerous man, and I expect him to come out blazing. He's smart. He knows what he's doing. He can use the cage, use his range well, and he's sharp. He knows how to use that left hand. He's got a good right hook as well, so just being real careful with him," he says.

"I feel like he is probably one of the more athletic guys as well, and he's got a good team. He's got his brothers who are cornering him and I feel that he's got big biceps too."

For Reyes, it's an opportunity to put himself firmly in the title picture. A four-fight skid seemed to banish him to the fringes of the division, but his recent renaissance has the American full of confidence.

Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes will face off in Perth this weekend. Paul Kane/Zuffa LLC

"I'm a guy that's pretty, pretty well known in the division, right? I'm a big name. So it's funny, because everybody's like, 'Oh, you're fighting the up-and-comer', but he's ranked higher than me," Reyes said.

"It's kind of crazy, right? I guess he's an up-and-comer, name value. He has an eight fight win streak, you know. But he's barely reaching into top level competition. And I've spent my whole career fighting top level competition. It just, it just feels great. You know, I'm just blessed and grateful to be here, to be in the main event again.

"I think we're almost like a mirror image of each other, in terms of, we have the exact same stats across the board, size, weight, reach, even striking differentials, defense, it's almost all the same. I think the biggest difference is going to be my experience. My experience is going to and being in five-round fights before. He's never been in a five-round fight. He's never been in a main event. You know, this is my fourth or fifth.

"And also having experience against world champions, you know, UFC world champions. I have experience and he does too, as well. He fought Jan, but a little different situation, in my opinion. But, yeah, I think my experience is the biggest advantage."

If Reyes has the nod on experience, Ulberg will have the majority of the crowd support, with Perth becoming a home away from home for Kiwi fighters.

"I remember the few times that I've been here at the RAC Arena, and it was electric, man. I remember it just firing up when a few of the boys had fought. And the fans here are just amazing. You can tell that they love the sport, they are very, really good fans of the sport, very loyal fans of the sport. So the reception that we've been getting from everyone here has been amazing," Ulberg says.

So what of the belt? While Ulberg and Reyes face off in Perth, next weekend Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Perreira rematch for the strap, with another possible title eliminator in Procházka and Khalil Roundtree on the undercard. Does a win in Perth make a title tilt inevitable for Ulberg? The Kiwi is not focusing on that.

"I'm purely focused on Dominick Reyes. He's a very skilled opponent, so my pure focus is on Dominick and after that, we'll let UFC do their thing. I'm sick of asking for that title shot. Man, you know what? I mean, it'll come, it'll come, I'm sure it will and in its own time, I believe it's there, and I can see it already. It's just going to happen in its own time."