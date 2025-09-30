Open Extended Reactions

Dustin Poirier is nowhere near coming out of retirement from mixed martial arts, but he would enter a boxing ring if it meant facing Nate Diaz.

Poirier, 36, retired from the UFC in July, in a preannounced final appearance against Max Holloway in his home state of Louisiana. He has made it clear he has no intention of fighting again, but made a surprise declaration on social media Monday.

"Zuffa Boxing, [12 rounds], me and Nathaniel, I'd do it," Poirier wrote on X. "Only [one] more fight I'd take."

Poirier (30-10) and Diaz (21-13) were scheduled to fight in the UFC in 2018 in New York, but the matchup ultimately fell through -- and each fighter blames the other for it not happening. Poirier claimed Diaz's prolonged negotiations with the UFC on the fight was the main reason it didn't happen, while Diaz accused Poirier of pulling the plug due to lingering injuries. Diaz even went on to say he felt he held a win over Poirier because of Poirier's decision to address the injuries to his hip.

Diaz, 40, left the UFC in 2022 to pursue opportunities outside of the Octagon. He made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul in 2023 and lost by unanimous decision. In his last appearance, he defeated former UFC rival Jorge Masvidal in a boxing contest in July 2024. He has expressed interest in returning to the UFC at some point. He has not yet responded to Poirier's proposal.

"I'm retired, I'm done, but Nate is one that got away," Poirier wrote.

On Monday, Zuffa Boxing announced a long-term U.S. broadcasting deal with Paramount+ and CBS. The promotion, which was founded earlier this year, is led by UFC CEO Dana White.