UFC 320: Live results and analysis for Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2

Open Extended Reactions

Former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira looks to reclaim the light heavyweight championship from Magomed Ankalaev in the main event at UFC 320 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Ankalaev, who beat Pereira by unanimous decision at UFC 313 to win the belt, has not lost a fight since his promotional debut at a UFC Fight Night in March 2018.

In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili goes for his third UFC men's bantamweight title defense against Cory Sandhagen. Most recently, Dvalishvili beat Sean O'Malley by third-round submission to retain the belt. Sandhagen enters the fight following a second-round TKO win over former two-time men's flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Also on the card, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Procházka squares off with former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.

Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale and Jeff Wagenheim break down all the action at UFC 320.