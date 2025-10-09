UFC men's bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili hit a rather monumental landmark during his title defense against Cory Sandhagen last weekend in Las Vegas, as he became the first fighter to record 100 takedowns inside the Octagon. He actually flew past the century mark, taking Sandhagen down 20 times to bring his UFC career total to 117.
Prior to Dvalishvili, the closest to securing 100 takedowns was Georges St-Pierre, who recorded 90 during his 13-year Hall of Fame career in the UFC. Only four fighters have even reached 75, which speaks to the impressiveness of Dvalishvili's accomplishment. By the way, "The Machine" is only 34 years old and already asking that his fourth title defense be booked in December, so it's conceivable he eclipses the 200 mark before things are said and done.
Looking ahead to this weekend, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (35-11, 1 NC) faces Mateusz Gamrot (25-3, 1 NC) in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Rio de Janeiro (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, prelims at 4 p.m. ET). It will be Oliveira's first appearance in his home country of Brazil since 2020. Oliveira is no stranger to the UFC's record books himself, as he's already No. 1 all-time in finishes (20), submissions (16) and fight night bonuses (20).
He could be in the running to surpass several other UFC landmarks that have never been reached, especially considering he's said he is not contemplating retirement whatsoever at age 35. Here are a few key UFC milestones that Oliveira and others are chasing.
50 UFC fights
That number is hard to wrap one's head around, frankly. Three fights per year is considered active in MMA, especially at the highest level. At that rate, reaching 50 fights in the Octagon would require more than 16 years in the UFC. Pretty absurd to think about, right?
Lightweight Jim Miller, who made his UFC debut in 2008, owns the record with 46 appearances and has said he intends to get to 50. He fought three times in 2024 and once so far in 2025, a decision loss to Chase Hooper in April. Oliveira is on the short list of active names who could even come close, and he would need 15 more appearances to reach 50. So yeah, for the foreseeable future, Miller is the sport's only hope at hitting this mark.
30 UFC wins
Miller once again holds the record at 27, but he'd probably have to make good on his quest to reach 50 appearances and win three of those four to accomplish this feat -- and, respectfully, he would likely be an underdog in any fight at 42 years old. No surprise, Oliveira, at 23 wins, is another candidate to reach 30, as is the often-overlooked Neil Magny. He's actually second all-time in UFC wins with 24 and has fought twice this year (both wins) at age 38.
20 consecutive wins
Officially, the longest win streak in UFC history stands at 16. That mark was set by the great middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who went undefeated from 2006 to 2013. However, there is somewhat of an asterisk attached to this. Jon Jones has an unbeaten streak of 19 that dates back to 2010. That streak has been determined ineligible for the UFC's record book because of a no contest in 2017, when Jones defeated Daniel Cormier but was later flagged for a failed drug test.
Depending how you view it, Jones (who retired this year but immediately said the retirement won't stick) could be considered one win away from reaching the unheard-of mark of 20 consecutive wins. Beyond Jones, Islam Makhachev has a chance to win his 16th in a row next month, when the former lightweight champion will move up to challenge welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in New York.
20 UFC knockouts
In Derrick Lewis we trust. The former heavyweight title challenger is the only one. He has 16 knockouts in the UFC. To give you an idea, names such as Junior dos Santos, Donald Cerrone, Francis Ngannou, Cain Velasquez and Michael Bisping -- known finishers with long careers -- all finished their UFC tenures with 10 knockouts. Lewis is 40 and just knocked out promising 25-year-old prospect Tallison Teixeira in July, so it's possible Lewis gets to 20 KOs. But if he doesn't, it might not happen for a very long time, because the only active fighter with more than 10 UFC KOs is Max Holloway with 11.
Three division championships
Now, this is an interesting one, because no one has even attempted to win UFC titles in three divisions -- but we're entering an era in which it could certainly happen. Alex Pereira, who just reclaimed his light heavyweight championship with an 80-second knockout of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, is keen on moving up. He's already held titles at middleweight and light heavyweight. Interestingly enough, he wants to go to heavyweight to face Jon Jones, rather than the winner of the heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane on Oct. 25. We'll see what happens. At the moment, it appears quite possible Pereira eventually could become the first to fight for a title in three weight classes.
Beyond that, Ilia Topuria claimed his second belt at lightweight in June after running through the featherweight division in 2024 and has said he'll move to welterweight if Makhachev is the champion. Newly crowned middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has a long way to go to become a three-weight champ, but he has been one of few to expressly state that as his goal.
15 wins in women's title fights
Women's divisions have been around in the UFC less than half as long as men's divisions, so there are inevitably fewer women on the all-time stat lists. One significant exception is title fight wins. Amanda Nunes (11) and Valentina Shevchenko (10) stand alone in this category for the moment, as the only two women to have won 10 or more title fights. If Nunes hadn't retired in 2023, she probably would have hit 15 title fights by now, but the 37-year-old is preparing for a comeback in early 2026 against bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison. And Shevchenko, 37, is still humming along as the flyweight champion. She will look to defend her title against former strawweight champion Zhang Weili in November at UFC 322.
4,000 significant strikes
If Dvalishvili is in a world of his own when it comes to takedowns, Max Holloway is the same when it comes to significant strikes. He has landed 3,655, nearly 1,500 more than the closest fighter man to him, in Sean Strickland (2,197). Holloway is somehow only 33 years young, and is pretty much only fighting in five-round contests during this part of his career. He added 198 to his total in July, in a five-rounder against Dustin Poirier in July. In a 25-minute fight, it's almost certain Holloway will land between 150 toand 200 strikes. He should have no problem hitting 4,000 -- and possibly even 5,000 --, if he extends his career into his late 30's.