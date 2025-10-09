Open Extended Reactions

UFC men's bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili hit a rather monumental landmark during his title defense against Cory Sandhagen last weekend in Las Vegas, as he became the first fighter to record 100 takedowns inside the Octagon. He actually flew past the century mark, taking Sandhagen down 20 times to bring his UFC career total to 117.

Prior to Dvalishvili, the closest to securing 100 takedowns was Georges St-Pierre, who recorded 90 during his 13-year Hall of Fame career in the UFC. Only four fighters have even reached 75, which speaks to the impressiveness of Dvalishvili's accomplishment. By the way, "The Machine" is only 34 years old and already asking that his fourth title defense be booked in December, so it's conceivable he eclipses the 200 mark before things are said and done.

Looking ahead to this weekend, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (35-11, 1 NC) faces Mateusz Gamrot (25-3, 1 NC) in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Rio de Janeiro (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, prelims at 4 p.m. ET). It will be Oliveira's first appearance in his home country of Brazil since 2020. Oliveira is no stranger to the UFC's record books himself, as he's already No. 1 all-time in finishes (20), submissions (16) and fight night bonuses (20).

He could be in the running to surpass several other UFC landmarks that have never been reached, especially considering he's said he is not contemplating retirement whatsoever at age 35. Here are a few key UFC milestones that Oliveira and others are chasing.

50 UFC fights

That number is hard to wrap one's head around, frankly. Three fights per year is considered active in MMA, especially at the highest level. At that rate, reaching 50 fights in the Octagon would require more than 16 years in the UFC. Pretty absurd to think about, right?

Lightweight Jim Miller, who made his UFC debut in 2008, owns the record with 46 appearances and has said he intends to get to 50. He fought three times in 2024 and once so far in 2025, a decision loss to Chase Hooper in April. Oliveira is on the short list of active names who could even come close, and he would need 15 more appearances to reach 50. So yeah, for the foreseeable future, Miller is the sport's only hope at hitting this mark.

30 UFC wins

Miller once again holds the record at 27, but he'd probably have to make good on his quest to reach 50 appearances and win three of those four to accomplish this feat -- and, respectfully, he would likely be an underdog in any fight at 42 years old. No surprise, Oliveira, at 23 wins, is another candidate to reach 30, as is the often-overlooked Neil Magny. He's actually second all-time in UFC wins with 24 and has fought twice this year (both wins) at age 38.

20 consecutive wins

After defeating Stipe Miocic in November 2024, Jon Jones win streak sits at 19. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Officially, the longest win streak in UFC history stands at 16. That mark was set by the great middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who went undefeated from 2006 to 2013. However, there is somewhat of an asterisk attached to this. Jon Jones has an unbeaten streak of 19 that dates back to 2010. That streak has been determined ineligible for the UFC's record book because of a no contest in 2017, when Jones defeated Daniel Cormier but was later flagged for a failed drug test.

Depending how you view it, Jones (who retired this year but immediately said the retirement won't stick) could be considered one win away from reaching the unheard-of mark of 20 consecutive wins. Beyond Jones, Islam Makhachev has a chance to win his 16th in a row next month, when the former lightweight champion will move up to challenge welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in New York.

20 UFC knockouts

In Derrick Lewis we trust. The former heavyweight title challenger is the only one. He has 16 knockouts in the UFC. To give you an idea, names such as Junior dos Santos, Donald Cerrone, Francis Ngannou, Cain Velasquez and Michael Bisping -- known finishers with long careers -- all finished their UFC tenures with 10 knockouts. Lewis is 40 and just knocked out promising 25-year-old prospect Tallison Teixeira in July, so it's possible Lewis gets to 20 KOs. But if he doesn't, it might not happen for a very long time, because the only active fighter with more than 10 UFC KOs is Max Holloway with 11.

Three division championships