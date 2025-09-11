Noche UFC: How to watch Lopes vs. Silva on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC presents its third annual Noche UFC event Saturday, with a pair of featherweight contenders headlining the action at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Brazilian fighters Diego Lopes and Jean Silva will face off in the main event. The packed 14-fight card begins with prelims at 3 p.m. ET on the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Lopes (26-7-0) seeks a bounce-back performance after falling to Alexander Volkanovski in April at UFC 314 in a unanimous decision for the vacant featherweight title. The 5-foot-11 Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist had entered on a five-fight winning streak and was the top contender in the 145-pound division.

Silva (16-2-0) has won five straight bouts since graduating from Dana White's Contender Series in September 2023. The 5-7 striker defeated Bryce Mitchell via second-round submission in his last time out in April in an undercard bout of Volkanovski-Lopes at UFC 314.

What are the top storylines at Noche UFC? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the Noche UFC essentials:

Noche UFC fight card

ESPN App, 6 p.m. ET

Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. David Martinez

Lightweight: Rafa Garcia vs. Jared Gordon

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira

Bantamweight: Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le

ESPN App, 3 p.m.

Middleweight: Jose Daniel Medina vs. Duško Todorović

Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva

Women's strawweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos

Flyweight: Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule

Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas

Flyweight: Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria

Women's bantamweight: Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira

Welterweight: Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko

How to watch the fights

