UFC Fight Night: Schedule, how to watch Royval vs Kape on ESPN

The UFC closes out its 2025 campaign and concludes its partnership with ESPN on Saturday with UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The 12-fight card features a twice-delayed main event between flyweight standouts Brandon Royval and Manel Kape.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and in the ESPN App.

Royval (17-8-0) returns to the Octagon for the first time since falling to Joshua Van via unanimous decision at UFC 317 in June. The 33-year-old Denver native won both of his bouts in 2024 by split decision.

Kape (21-7-0) enters Saturday's season finale looking to extend his winning streak to three straight. The 32-year-old Portuguese fighter has earned back-to-back stoppage victories and wins in six of his past seven outings.

Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN2 and ESPN App, 10 p.m. ET

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos

Middleweight: Cesar Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk

Featherweight: Melquizael Costa vs. Morgan Charrière

Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha

ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET

Women's strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson

Featherweight: Joanderson Brito vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Heavyweight: Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund

Women's bantamweight: Melissa Croden vs. Luana Santos

Heavyweight: Allen Frye Jr. vs. Guilherme Pat

Women's flyweight: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Tereza Bleda

How to watch the fights

