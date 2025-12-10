UFC Fight Night: Schedule, how to watch Royval vs Kape on ESPN

The UFC closes out its 2025 campaign and concludes its partnership with ESPN on Saturday with UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The 12-fight card features a twice-delayed main event between flyweight standouts Brandon Royval and Manel Kape.
Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and in the ESPN App.
Royval (17-8-0) returns to the Octagon for the first time since falling to Joshua Van via unanimous decision at UFC 317 in June. The 33-year-old Denver native won both of his bouts in 2024 by split decision.
Kape (21-7-0) enters Saturday's season finale looking to extend his winning streak to three straight. The 32-year-old Portuguese fighter has earned back-to-back stoppage victories and wins in six of his past seven outings.
Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:
UFC Fight Night fight card
ESPN2 and ESPN App, 10 p.m. ET
Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos
Middleweight: Cesar Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk
Featherweight: Melquizael Costa vs. Morgan Charrière
Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha
ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET
Women's strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson
Featherweight: Joanderson Brito vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Yaroslav Amosov
Heavyweight: Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund
Women's bantamweight: Melissa Croden vs. Luana Santos
Heavyweight: Allen Frye Jr. vs. Guilherme Pat
Women's flyweight: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Tereza Bleda
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights on the ESPN App: Get it here.
Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.