        <
        >

          UFC Fight Night: Schedule, how to watch Royval vs Kape on ESPN

          Royval returns to the Octagon for the first time since falling to Joshua Van via unanimous decision at UFC 317 in June. Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Dec 10, 2025, 07:56 PM

          The UFC closes out its 2025 campaign and concludes its partnership with ESPN on Saturday with UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The 12-fight card features a twice-delayed main event between flyweight standouts Brandon Royval and Manel Kape.

          Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and in the ESPN App.

          Royval (17-8-0) returns to the Octagon for the first time since falling to Joshua Van via unanimous decision at UFC 317 in June. The 33-year-old Denver native won both of his bouts in 2024 by split decision.

          Kape (21-7-0) enters Saturday's season finale looking to extend his winning streak to three straight. The 32-year-old Portuguese fighter has earned back-to-back stoppage victories and wins in six of his past seven outings.

          Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

          UFC Fight Night fight card

          ESPN2 and ESPN App, 10 p.m. ET

          Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape

          Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos

          Middleweight: Cesar Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk

          Featherweight: Melquizael Costa vs. Morgan Charrière

          Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha

          ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET

          Women's strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson

          Featherweight: Joanderson Brito vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

          Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Yaroslav Amosov

          Heavyweight: Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund

          Women's bantamweight: Melissa Croden vs. Luana Santos

          Heavyweight: Allen Frye Jr. vs. Guilherme Pat

          Women's flyweight: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Tereza Bleda

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights on the ESPN App: Get it here.

          Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.