Former UFC fighter turned MMA coach Suman Mokhtarian has been shot dead in what police believe was a targeted attack in Sydney's west.

The 33-year-old was killed while out on a walk in Riverstone at around 6pm on Wednesday. Emergency services were called to Annaluke Street and found Mokhtarian with gunshot wounds, but he died at the scene despite paramedics' efforts.

Mokhtarian fought twice in the UFC in 2018 and 2019 before moving into coaching, where he played a key role in developing some of Australia's top MMA prospects at Australian Top Team, alongside his brother Ashkan Mokhtarian.

Police have established a crime scene and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.

"A man has died in a public place shooting in Sydney's west today," a NSW Police statement read. "About 6pm today, emergency services were called to Annaluke Street, Riverstone, following reports of a shooting.

"Officers attached to Riverstone Police Area Command attended and found a man suffering gunshot wounds. He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however he died at the scene. The man is yet to be formally identified.

"Police established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident. A short time later, about 6.15pm, emergency services were called to Riverstone Road, Riverstone, near Clark Street, following reports of a car fire.

"Fire and Resue [SIC] NSW crews attended and extinguished the blaze, however, the vehicle was destroyed. Police have established a second crime scene and are working to establish whether the two incidents are linked."

Jesse Swain, a student of Mokhtarian, paid a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. "Haven't been able to sleep tonight after hearing the news," Swain wrote.

"Suman believed in me more than I believed in myself, I owe all I've done in MMA to him. Anyone that knew him personally knows how passionate and invigorating he was and he expected nothing but the best from you.

"He pushed me to heights I never thought I'd get to when starting out, he stopped me from quitting in late 2024 right before he got me the professional opportunities and he personally told me my potential in the game. I'll make sure to fulfil that potential for him."

Mokhtarian was the target of a previous alleged assassination attempt outside the Australian Top Team gym in the Sydney suburb of Wentworthwille in February 2024.

