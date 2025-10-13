Open Extended Reactions

It's been less than 10 days since UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili defended his title at UFC 322 -- and he already has his next assignment.

Dvalishvili (21-4) will attempt to defend his title for the fourth time this year, in a main event against Petr Yan (19-5) at UFC 323 on Dec. 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC CEO Dana White said Monday.

If Dvalishvili wins, he will become the first champion in UFC history to defend a championship four times in a single calendar year.

"You've got to respect Merab for wanting to break the record," White said. "I love this s---."

In addition to the main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (30-5) will defend his title against surging contender Joshua Van (15-2). Former two-weight champion Henry Cejudo (16-5) will also compete on the card against Payton Talbott (10-1).

The bout will be a rematch of a five-round contest that took place in March 2023, as Dvalishvili was making his way to the title. Dvalishvili dominated Yan in that fight, out-landing him in total strikes 147 to 75 enroute to winning every round on the judges' scorecards. He also took Yan, who is a former champion, down 11 times.

Dvalishvili, of Georgia, is ranked the No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter in the world by ESPN.