NBA offseason guide: Is the James Harden era over for the Sixers?

MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have made an early exit in the NBA playoffs -- again.
The 76ers spent the bulk of the season as one of the favorites to win the title, but despite adding All-Star James Harden to its roster, they find themselves at home during the Eastern conference finals.
What does the offseason look like for a team that has eight players -- including Harden -- becoming free agents this summer?
Philadelphia will have to make some important decisions regarding the future of Harden, Tobias Harris and even Tyrese Maxey.
Offseason guides for every eliminated team