On Monday in Beijing, during what has been a popular promotional tour for Adidas, embattled star James Harden called Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a "liar" -- twice -- and declared, "I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

It was the parting shot during a question-and-answer session with fans. And it was a particularly surgical jab: 1) It played to the audience. Morey is seen as a villain to many in China for his 2019 social media post of an image supporting protesters in Hong Kong and indeed the crowd cheered; 2) it served as a response to ESPN's report from over the weekend that Morey and the 76ers had ended trade talks and planned to start the season with Harden; and 3) it signaled to the rest of the league that Harden might hold out of training camp if he's not traded.

But here is the question: Is there a No. 4?

This is what league executives and agents were discussing Monday when the NBA woke up to the video out of Asia. Was Harden calling Morey a liar an insult or a more intentional leverage play?

Harden pushing back against Philly's updated position was expected. He asked to be traded and the 76ers, whether they're posturing or not, are for now declining to do so. Harden has played hardball throughout his career and three times been traded to situations that suited him or that he preferred (from Oklahoma City, Houston and Brooklyn).

But the public accusation of lying is where it gets interesting: Unlike those other situations earlier in his career, Harden doesn't have leverage this time.