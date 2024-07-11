Open Extended Reactions

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably more than a week after officially opening on June 30, and since then, teams have adjusted to the league's "apron era" by making transactions that will affect their 2024-25 rosters.

All but three of ESPN's top 20 ranked free agents have found new teams or re-signed with their current ones with the most notable ones including LeBron James returning to the Los Angeles Lakers, Paul George agreeing to a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and OG Anunoby staying with the New York Knicks. Gary Trent Jr., Tyus Jones and Markelle Fultz are the three who have yet to agree to new deals.

Which teams, through July 10, have landed the best bargains via player and specific contract deals? Which teams reached on player options and spent too much of their salary cap already? And of the more splashy deals, which players have lucrative incentives or elusive no-trade clauses? Let's check out what we've seen this free agency period.

Jump to:

Best bargains | Good value | Head-scratchers

Incentives, draft-pick deals and no-trade clauses

Best bargains on the market