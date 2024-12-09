Open Extended Reactions

The NBA Cup's knockout rounds take center stage as the league's second annual in-season tournament advances from the group stage that narrowed the field to eight teams toward crowning a champion in Las Vegas.

The knockout stage begins with two quarterfinals games on Tuesday: the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Orlando Magic, followed by the Dallas Mavericks at the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wednesday's slate sees the Atlanta Hawks at the New York Knicks, then the Golden State Warriors welcoming the Houston Rockets. The winners advance to Saturday's semifinals ahead of next Tuesday's championship.

Ahead of the quarterfinal games on the home courts of the higher seeds, let's look at some of the most important players to watch in the NBA Cup, highlighted by a pair of two-time MVPs in Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and Stephen Curry of the Warriors.

While both of those former champions will be looking to revisit past glory, the NBA Cup is also an important opportunity for rising stars seeking to emulate Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton's star turn en route to a loss in last year's championship game to the Los Angeles Lakers. In particular, this is an important stage for young stars such as the Rockets' Alperen Sengun and the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

From stars to key role players, let's break down the top 25 players to watch as the NBA Cup knockout stage begins.

Jump to a tier:

Superstars in the spotlight

Pivotal playmakers | Veteran boost

Young risers | Need a breakout

Coming off injuries

Superstars in the spotlight