Pau Gasol pays tribute to an old friend and more from our NBA quotes of the week.

"I can't go on without talking about the person and the face that I don't see. The brother that elevated me, challenged me, inspired me to be a better player. Just to be a better man overall ... I miss him. I miss him so much like many of us do. I love him. I wish he was here with Gigi. I really do. But I think he'll be proud. And he was looking forward to this moment. So, I love you, brother."

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Pau Gasol, on having his jersey retired next to the late Kobe Bryant's

"I just don't like Draymond at all. I just don't like Golden State. I don't like anything to do with them."

Memphis Grizzlies forward/guard Dillon Brooks, on his feud with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

"If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here. They're actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship."

Green, responding to Brooks' comments, via The Draymond Green Show

"I was just talking to myself."

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, on being ejected against the Denver Nuggets

"Kind of stole one."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, on intentionally missing a shot to grab a rebound that would secure a triple-double. The NBA rescinded it the next day