Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards missed his first game of the season Saturday against the Toronto Raptors as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain.

Edwards suffered the injury in Friday night's loss to the Chicago Bulls; he landed awkwardly and collapsed after leaving his feet to deliver a pass. The injury appeared serious as Edwards screamed in pain and was not able to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped to the locker room. He returned to the sideline in a walking boot.

The Timberwolves did list Edwards as questionable for Saturday's game before ruling him out later in the day. Minnesota coach Chris Finch said Edwards is still wearing the protective boot and that the team doesn't yet have a sense on when he will be able to return.

"I couldn't walk on it, so I knew it was a wrap," Edwards said on Friday night. "See how it feels tomorrow."

Edwards played eight minutes and went 3-of-4 from the field for eight points and an assist before going down with the ankle sprain. He had played in all 71 games this season for Minnesota, the only player on the team to do so.

The Timberwolves are already without star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been out since Nov. 28 with a calf injury. The team announced earlier this week that Towns is expected to return in the coming weeks.

Minnesota enters Saturday night one game back of the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

ESPN's Jamal Collier contributed to this story.