Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow had successful surgery on his left ankle Wednesday and is expected to be ready for the 2023-24 season, the team announced.

The procedure, which took place at Atrium Health Mercy in Charlotte, North Carolina, addressed joint instability.

Winlsow, 27, sprained his ankle in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 21, and sought a second opinion after the All-Star break. He later underwent a bone morrow aspirate concentrate procedure to try to relieve the discomfort in his ankle.

He averaged 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 40.9 percent from the field in 29 games this season.

The Miami Heat selected Winslow out of Duke with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He has averaged 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists with the Trail Blazers, Miami Heat (twice), Memphis Grizzlies and LA Clippers.