          Sources: Timberwolves' Naz Reid out six weeks with broken wrist

          5:34 PM GMT
          • ESPN News Services

          Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid will undergo surgery on his fractured left wrist and will be sidelined for six weeks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

          It's a blow to the team's depth during the stretch run of the regular season.

          An MRI on Thursday revealed a left scaphoid fracture -- between the hand and forearm on the thumb side of the wrist -- for Reid. He sustained the injury when he tried to brace himself as he fell to the court after being fouled in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 107-100 road loss to the Phoenix Suns.

          The fourth-year player has led the team in scoring in six games this season and averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game with 53.7% shooting from the floor - all career bests.

          Reid, 23, has become a valuable complement to big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns with his two-way skills off the bench. He proved to be particularly viable when Towns missed 52 games with a severely strained right calf muscle.

          With five games left in the regular season, the Timberwolves (39-38) enter Friday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers in eighth place in the Western Conference. They are one game out of the No. 6 spot, which would avoid the play-in tournament, but two games ahead of the Dallas Mavericks, who currently are outside of the playoff race.

          Reid will be a free agent this summer.

          Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.