Sam Hauser gets the Celtics fans on their feet with a scrappy sliding dive to set up Jaylen Brown. (0:34)

BOSTON -- Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown said he expects to be ready to go in time for the start of the playoffs after he accidentally cut a finger on his shooting hand on Thursday.

Brown told reporters Friday night before a game against Toronto that he cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants Thursday night and had to get five stitches.

He was wearing a protective wrap Friday and expects to be restricted for at least the next two days.

Along with Brown, the Celtics' Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Malcolm Brogdon (back) also sat out Friday's 121-102 win over the Raptors.

Coach Joe Mazzulla said he doesn't expect any of the injuries to linger heading into the postseason.

Boston, which is locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, hosts Atlanta on Sunday in its regular-season finale.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.