LOS ANGELES -- Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers and will not return, according to the Suns.

Suns guard Cameron Payne, who landed on his lower back on a drive to the hoop in the first half, was also ruled out for the rest of the game by the team.

Biyombo's right knee collided with Anthony Davis when the Lakers big man was driving to the hoop, and Biyombo immediately fell to the floor, clutching his knee with both hands.

Play was stopped, and Biyombo had to be helped up and back to the locker room by teammates.

Biyombo started in place of Deandre Ayton, who was held out along with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and T.J. Warren with the Suns having already clinched the No. 4 seed for the upcoming Western Conference playoffs.

Biyombo had four points and five rebounds in 11 minutes before the injury.