The UFC is targeting a featherweight title unification bout for its annual International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

According to multiple sources, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim champion Yair Rodriguez have verbally agreed to square off at UFC 290 on July 8. Contracts have not been issued or signed.

The 145-pound fight could serve as the pay-per-view headliner, although the UFC has not yet made that official.

Volkanovski (25-2) is coming off a failed bid to become a two-weight champion in February. The Australian moved up to 155 pounds at UFC 284 and lost a unanimous decision to lightweight champ Islam Makhachev.

Volkanovski and his team have been campaigning for an immediate rematch against Makhachev, as the five-round fight was extremely competitive. In the absence of an immediate rematch, however, Volkanovski wishes to stay active and defend his title.

ESPN ranks Volkanovski as tied for the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world with Makhachev.

Rodriguez (15-3), of Chihuahua, Mexico, won the interim title by submitting Josh Emmett in February. That fight also took place on the UFC 284 card in Perth, Australia. Rodriguez is 4-1 in his past five official bouts, with the only loss coming to former champion Max Holloway.