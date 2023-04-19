MILWAUKEE -- Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play in Game 2 of Milwaukee's Eastern Conference first-round series against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Budenholzer said at his pregame availability that Antetokounmpo won't be available due to the lower back contusion that knocked the two-time MVP out of the Bucks' 130-117 Game 1 loss on Sunday.

"He's continued to improve," Budenholzer said. "But organizationally, talking and working with him and the sports performance group, a decision was made. He's out.

"We'll continue to monitor him, expect for him to improve and still continue to be optimistic that soon he'll be ready to play."

Antetokounmpo was driving to the basket with a little over four minutes left in the first quarter Sunday when he collided with Miami's Kevin Love, who got called for a blocking foul on the play.

Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly on his backside and lay on the floor before getting up slowly. He stayed in the game to attempt his free throws and didn't leave until picking up his second foul with 1:46 left in the first quarter.

Antetokounmpo then headed into the locker room, only to return to the game with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter. He headed back to the locker room with 8:33 left in the second quarter and didn't play again.

Although Antetokounmpo was upgraded on the league's official injury report from doubtful to questionable earlier Wednesday, Budenholzer said the team only did so to maintain flexibility when there was a chance he would play.

Antetokounmpo did not take the floor for his normal pregame routine prior to Wednesday's game.

"We know that the style will just be a little bit different (without Antetokounmpo)," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "In the two games we played against them without Giannis they're averaging close to 55 3-point attempts per game; we can probably anticipate a lot of pace and trying to get to drive and kicks or transition 3s. And then continuing to be efficient."

Milwaukee was 11-8 without Antetokounmpo during the regular season and has won without him in the playoffs in the past. The Bucks are 2-1 in playoff games where Antetokounmpo does not play, their one loss coming in Game 5 of the 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Heat.

"We've had time to prepare to be hopeful where he would play and that he might not," Budenholzer said. "The guys are ready. The group is focused and in a good place."

The Bucks also won't have Wesley Matthews, who is out with a right calf strain after playing 18 minutes in Game 1.

The Heat won't have Tyler Herro, who broke his right hand in Game 1. Herro is undergoing surgery Friday and likely won't return unless the Heat reach the NBA Finals.

Miami's Kyle Lowry, who was listed as questionable with a sore left knee, will be available to play Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.