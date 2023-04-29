        <
          Jack Nicholson returned to the Los Angeles Lakers home arena for Game 6 of their first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

          The legendary actor has been a longtime fixture at the Lakers' downtown arena since becoming a season ticket holder in 1970. Nicholson hadn't been in his usual seat since last season's opening game in October 2021.

          LeBron James shared a moment with Nicholson ahead of the game.

          He also posed for a photo with Grizzlies' star Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant.

