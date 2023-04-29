D'Angelo Russell finds Anthony Davis lurking under the rim for a picture-perfect alley-oop finish. (0:16)

Jack Nicholson returned to the Los Angeles Lakers home arena for Game 6 of their first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The legendary actor has been a longtime fixture at the Lakers' downtown arena since becoming a season ticket holder in 1970. Nicholson hadn't been in his usual seat since last season's opening game in October 2021.

LeBron James shared a moment with Nicholson ahead of the game.

Jack Nicholson 🤝 LeBron James 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pYDXnhwThR — NBA Brasil (@NBABrasil) April 29, 2023

He also posed for a photo with Grizzlies' star Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant.

Jack Nicholson ✘ Tee Morant



What a link up in LA for Lakers-Grizzlies 🤩



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/uXDaYCXV25 — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2023

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.