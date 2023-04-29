After finishing a tough layup, LeBron James and Austin Reaves celebrate with a Eurostep dance near the Laker bench. (0:26)

LeBron James is still reveling in the Los Angeles Lakers' 125-85 Game 6 thrashing in the NBA playoffs that ended the Memphis Grizzlies season.

The Lakers won the series, 4-2, to become the sixth No. 7 seed to upset their opponent in the opening round. The 2010 San Antonio Spurs were the last to do so.

The series became a bit more interesting when one Grizzlies' player had a lot to say after their. Game 2 victory.

"I don't care -- he's old. You know what I mean?," 27-year old Dillon Brooks said of the 38-year-old James. "I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on. But I poke bears."

" I don't respect anyone until they come and give me 40."

And LeBron took that personally.

In Game 4, James dropped 22 points and grabbed 20 boards in the first 20-20 line of his career. In true King James fashion, he didn't stop there because the margin of victory in the series closer was exactly 40 points.

On Saturday, he quoted a Mystikal freestyle to summarize the opening round matchup.

He also tweeted out some lyrics from Jay-Z's 2006 song "Trouble."

Although he didn't mention Brooks directly, it seems that James has a rather fitting post-victory playlist.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Brooks left the locker room before the media entered after Game 6.