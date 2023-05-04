The NBA announced Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart as the winner of the 2022-23 Hustle Award, making him the first player to win the award two years in a row and giving it to him for the third time in the seven years it has existed.

The award is derived from the hustle stats tracked on NBA.com, including deflections, loose balls recovered, charges drawn, screen assists, contested shots and box-outs, which the league has tracked since the 2016-17 postseason.

The top five finishers for the award were Smart, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones.

Players were only eligible for the award if they played at least 24 minutes per game and in at least 58 games this season.

Smart, who won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award last year, has long been considered one of the NBA's hardest-working defenders, and is constantly throwing his body around on the court.

Prior winners also include Thaddeus Young, Patrick Beverley, Amir Johnson and Montrezl Harrell.