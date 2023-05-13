LeBron James dominates with a 30-point near triple-double as L.A. blows out Golden State to advance to the Western Conference finals. (1:54)

LOS ANGELES -- The Lakers started the season eight games under .500. Now they're four wins away from the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles took down the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 122-101, in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference finals. The No. 7-seeded Lakers will go on the road to play the West's top seed, the Denver Nuggets, in Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Lakers started the season 2-10 under first-year coach Darvin Ham and completely overhauled the roster midway through the year thanks to a flurry of trades by vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka. They became just the fourth team in league history to be that many games below .500 and reach the conference finals since conferences were instated in the 1970-71 season, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

And they got there on Friday with a vintage performance from LeBron James.

James had 30 points on 10-for-14 shooting, 9 rebounds and 9 assists as he snapped a personal streak of 18 straight playoff games scoring under 30 points.

With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar -- the man James passed as the league's all-time leading scorer in February -- sitting in the second row at Crypto.com Arena, James joined Abdul-Jabbar as the only other player aged 38 or older to put up at least 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff game.

As the Lakers have done all postseason, Friday night was a strong performance by L.A. coming on the heels of a disappointing loss.

The Lakers jumped out to a 27-10 lead with Ham's starting lineup shift -- Dennis Schroder replacing Jarred Vanderbilt -- sparking the offensive jolt. Anthony Davis, who left Game 5 early after taking an inadvertent shot to the side of the head, was locked in from the start, with nine of his 17 points and 10 of his 20 rebounds coming in the opening frame.

But the Warriors, behind their reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry, cut it to five by the start of the second quarter. Curry scored 12 of his team-high 32 points in the opening frame, while his team struggled to find its rhythm against the Lakers' defense (3-for-14 from 3).

The Lakers doubled the lead to 10 by halftime, 56-46, with Austin Reaves' half-court heave falling through the net to beat the second-quarter buzzer. Reaves would finish with 23 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds -- one of five Lakers in double figures.

L.A. kept up the pressure to start the third and quickly pushed its cushion to 19 with 7:35 remaining in the quarter -- the Lakers' largest lead yet.

With Lakers' Series Win, LeBron James: • 41st career series win, passing Derek Fisher for most all-time

• 12th conference finals appearance; 6th player to reach the conference/division finals at least 12 times

• 18th time he has led a series 3-1; has never gone to a Game 7 in any of them

• Has won 16 straight clinch opportunities at home dating back to 2010, passing Derek Fisher (2000-12) for the longest such streak of all time (excluding NBA Bubble)

Schroder picked up his second technical foul and was ejected after a confrontation with Draymond Green, opening the door for more playing time for Game 4 hero Lonnie Walker IV, who scored 8 of his 13 points in the third.

The Lakers took a 14-point lead in the fourth and the Warriors cut it to 11 before L.A. responded with an 11-0 run to double its edge. Ham emptied his bench in the final minutes as the Laker crowd got to celebrate the 42nd conference finals berth in team history.

The Lakers are only the second No. 7 seed to reach the conference finals since seeding began in 1984, joining the 1987 Seattle SuperSonics.

The Lakers are now 7-0 at home this postseason, counting the play-in tournament. They snapped the Warriors' streak of 28 straight playoff series with at least one road win.

It will be James' 12th conference finals appearance. His teams are 10-1 so far, his only loss coming with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009, when they lost to the Orlando Magic in six games.

The win secured James his 41st postseason series win of his 20-year career, breaking a tie with Derek Fisher for the most all time.