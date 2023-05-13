The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell short of last year's championship, with a loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference semifinals.

With four championship rings in the Stephen Curry era, Golden State may be facing the dawn of a new era this season with an aging core and a bloated payroll. Veteran fan favorites like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are approaching the ends of their current deals, and the Warriors will have difficult decisions to make on how far they will go to preserve their core.

State of the roster