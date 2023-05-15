With the Warriors getting eliminated by the Lakers, take a look back at some of the best plays from Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green's time together. (1:16)

Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry is among the five finalists for the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, announced Monday by the NBA.

The other finalists are Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies, Tre Jones of the San Antonio Spurs, Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns and Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics.

They were chosen for their work as social justice advocates, continuing the work of NBA legend Abdul Jabbar, whose mission is to "engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged," per the league. A panel of social justice leaders and NBA representatives selected the finalists.

The winner will be announced during the NBA conference finals and receive a $100,000 donation from the NBA to commit to a social justice organization of his choice. The other four finalists each will select an organization to receive a $25,000 contribution.

Reggie Bullock of the Dallas Mavericks won the award at the end of the 2021-22 season.