NBA playoffs 2023: Conference finals news, scores and highlights

The Miami Heat closed out a nail-biting Eastern Conference finals series against the Boston Celtics with a Game 7 win and will face the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.

The eighth-seeded Heat are just the second No. 8 seed in NBA history to appear in the Finals. The Nuggets completed a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers and will appear in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history (they did reach the ABA Finals once).

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Game 1: Nuggets 132, Lakers 126

Game 2: Nuggets 108, Lakers 103

Game 3: Nuggets 119, Lakers 108

Game 4: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Game 1: Heat 123, Celtics 116

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 105

Game 3: Heat 128, Celtics 102

Game 4: Celtics 116, Heat 99

Game 5: Celtics 110, Heat 97

Game 6: Celtics 104, Heat 103

Game 7: Heat 103, Celtics 84

Historical NBA Finals coverage

2022: Warriors champions once again

Stephen Curry & Co. returned to the top of the mountain, defeating the Boston Celtics in six games to claim their fourth championship in the past seven seasons.

2021: Giannis, Bucks conquer the Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo's epic Game 6 performance ended the Milwaukee Bucks' 50-year title drought, giving them their second NBA championship with a win over the Phoenix Suns.

2020: LeBron, Lakers claim bubble title

The Los Angeles Lakers conquered the NBA's Orlando bubble, defeating the Miami Heat in six games for the 17th championship in franchise history.

2019: Kawhi becomes King in the North

For the first time in NBA history, a team outside the United States won the championship, as the Toronto Raptors knocked off the Golden State Warriors in six games.

2018: How sweep it is for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors capped off a second consecutive title run by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games.

2017: Durant puts Warriors back on top

The Golden State Warriors were nearly perfect in 2017, going 16-1 in the playoffs en route to winning the NBA championship.

2016: 'Cleveland, this is for you!'

LeBron James and the Cavaliers ended Cleveland's 52-year title drought by becoming the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Finals.

