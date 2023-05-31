Mike Malone says the Denver Nuggets will face the "biggest challenge of their lives" against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. (1:24)

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are set to face off in the NBA Finals. Each team has their own unique story along the way, and each is looking to cap it with a perfect ending.

The top-seeded Nuggets are in the Finals for the first time in franchise history. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have been among the best duos in the playoffs this year and will be looking to cement their dominant run, which includes series wins over the star-studded Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. The legacy of Jokic, already a two-time Most Valuable Player, could take a giant step forward with a win, too.

The No. 8-seeded Heat are looking to cap off one of the most unlikely championship runs in recent NBA history. Miami, behind playoff hero Jimmy Butler, had to bounce back from a home loss in the first round of the play-in tournament, and struck down the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics in a wild seven-game Eastern Conference finals. Butler has added more fuel to the "Playoff Jimmy" moniker with his leadership and performance during this Finals' run.

But who will get to write their perfect ending? On the eve of Game 1 in Denver (Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC), our experts break down who they think will walk away from the Finals with a title, and which star will claim Finals MVP honors.

Kendra Andrews: Nuggets in 5 | Finals MVP: Nikola Jokic

Jerry Bembry: Nuggets in 5 | Finals MVP: Nikola Jokic

Nick DePaula: Heat in 7 | Finals MVP: Jimmy Butler

Nick Friedell: Nuggets in 6 | Finals MVP: Nikola Jokic

Kirk Goldsberry: Nuggets in 6 | Finals MVP: Nikola Jokic

Israel Gutierrez: Heat in 7 | Finals MVP: Jimmy Butler

Tim Legler: Nuggets in 6 | Finals MVP: Nikola Jokic

Tim MacMahon: Nuggets in 6 | Finals MVP: Nikola Jokic

Bobby Marks: Heat in 6 | Finals MVP: Jimmy Butler

Dave McMenamin: Nuggets in 6 | Finals MVP: Nikola Jokic

Kevin Pelton: Nuggets in 6 | Finals MVP: Nikola Jokic

Jorge Sedano: Heat in 7 | Finals MVP: Jimmy Butler

Ramona Shelburne: Nuggets in 7 | Finals MVP: Nikola Jokic

Marc Spears: Nuggets in 6 | Finals MVP: Nikola Jokic

Ohm Youngmisuk: Nuggets in 7 | Finals MVP: Nikola Jokic

Final tally:

Finals winner: Nuggets 11, Heat 4

Finals MVP: Nikola Jokic 11, Jimmy Butler 4