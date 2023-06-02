DENVER -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver indicated that he has reached a decision regarding the league office's looming disciplinary action against Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard Ja Morant but would wait until after a champion has been crowned in the Finals to announce the punishment.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant on May 14, pending league review, after a social media post circulated showing the All-Star brandishing a firearm. The NBA suspended Morant for eight games after a similar incident in March, when Morant traveled to New York to meet with Silver and other league officials to discuss the issue.

During his annual news conference before the NBA Finals opener, Silver said the "history of prior acts" and "the individual player's history" would be considered when assessing what discipline was appropriate.

"We uncovered a fair amount of additional information since I was asked about the situation," Silver said Thursday. "I would say we probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made a decision -- and I believe the players' association agrees with us -- that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of the series to announce the results of that investigation. And given that he has now been suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies indefinitely, and so nothing would've changed in the next few weeks, it seemed better to park that at the moment, at least any public announcement.

"My sense now is that shortly after the conclusion of the Finals, we will announce the outcome of that investigation."

Asked if Morant's eight-game suspension was too light in hindsight, Silver said that Morant came across as "heartfelt and serious" during their March meeting.

"Maybe by definition to the extent that we've all seen the video that it appears he's done it again, I guess you could say maybe not," Silver said. "Maybe, but I don't think we know yet what it will take to change his behavior. ... It's not just about the discipline. It's about how the players' association, his team and the people around him are going to [need to] create better circumstances going forward."

Some other significant issues Silver addressed Thursday:

Investigated ref not at Finals

Veteran referee Eric Lewis was not among the 12 officials assigned to work the Finals because of the league office's investigation into his social media activity. The league is looking into whether Lewis used a "burner" account on Twitter to defend himself and other officials from critiques, which would be a violation of league policy.

"We decided that [because the] investigation was ongoing and it remains ongoing that it wouldn't be appropriate for him to work in these Finals," Silver said. "I don't know what the ultimate conclusion will be. We'll see where the facts take us."

Local TV conundrum

Several NBA teams, including the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets, have had major problems with local television audiences due to disputes between regional sports networks and cable companies as well as other carriers.

Silver referred to this problem as "a terrible issue" with no simple solution, noting that it could be addressed as part of the NBA's negotiations with its national television partners over the two years remaining on that deal.

"It makes no sense, and it's on us to fix it," Silver said.

Postseason awards game minimum?

On the 65-game minimum for players to be eligible for postseason awards in the future, Silver said: "We're putting an incentive in place for players to play more games in the regular season. There's no magic to the 65, but we are trying to take into account games of course that are going to be missed because there are injuries and maybe even occasionally it's necessary for a player to rest.

"But, again, this was something we negotiated with the players' association. Everybody has an interest in the league putting its best foot forward in a highly competitive regular season."