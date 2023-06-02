Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski suffered a small fracture in his upper right arm during an offseason workout and will be reevaluated in four to six weeks, the team announced.

Pokusevski, 21, averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 34 games (25 starts) last season. He suffered a broken left leg in December that sidelined him for two months.

Pokusevski has contributed 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 140 career games (65 starts) with the Thunder since being selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft.