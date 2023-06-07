Duke freshman forward Dariq Whitehead -- a projected first-round pick in this month's NBA draft -- underwent a right foot procedure but is expected to be fully recovered for the start of NBA training camp.

Whitehead, who had an initial procedure on his right foot in August, underwent a second surgery at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York this week that Dr. Martin O'Malley called a "revision operation with bone grafting for a fifth metatarsal Jones fracture."

"He will begin his rehab process in two weeks and should be ready for full participation at the start of NBA training camp," O'Malley said in a statement to ESPN.

Whitehead went No. 26 in ESPN's June 1 mock draft. He has been meeting with a number of teams ahead of the June 22 draft, including visits with those in the top half of the draft board, sources said.

Whitehead was a McDonald's All American who entered Duke as a consensus top-10 draft prospect. He played 28 games, averaging 8.3 points in 20.7 minutes after returning from the injury. He shot 43% on 3-pointers.

A native of Newark, New Jersey, Whitehead played his prep ball at Montverde Academy in Florida.