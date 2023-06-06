The best long-term talent available or the best roster fit for the present? It's a timeless question that has vexed NBA executives and scouts and one that will loom over the 2023 NBA draft June 22 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

All 30 teams will approach the question differently. Some teams are seeking a player to complement their existing roster and would prefer to fill a need. Others are trying to replace a player they expect to lose in free agency. Many teams will look to the future, selecting on the basis of potential and attempting to identify a prospect who can grow into a significant long-term talent regardless of roster fit, with an eye on eventually ending up with one of the best players in the draft.

ESPN NBA draft experts Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony conducted their own draft alternating first-round picks with two competing agendas in mind -- a player who is best equipped to help a team win a game tonight, versus the prospect who is the best long-term talent available at that slot.

FIRST ROUND

Best fit: Victor Wembanyama | Metropolitans 92 | PF/C | Age: 19.4

Best available: Wembanyama

It goes without saying that the first pick is the easiest pick in the draft, and neither the Spurs nor the NBA have been compelled to dance around who will be selected No. 1 overall. The Spurs could have a roster full of 15 centers and Wembanyama would still be the best fit. -- Jeremy Woo