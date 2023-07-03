Check out Malik Beasley's top plays from last season with the Jazz and Lakers. (2:16)

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with free agent guard Malik Beasley, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Beasley became a part-time starter for the Los Angeles Lakers after the team revamped its roster at the trade deadline and made a late push to qualify for the Western Conference play-in game. However, his role diminished once the postseason started, and he fell out of the rotation entirely after the first round.

The Lakers declined his $16.5 million player option before the start of free agency, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Beasley, 26, is a premier marksman and ranked fourth in the league in catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts despite playing less than 26 minutes per game, according to NBA.com. He also stayed healthy for the entire season, playing in all 82 games.

The Bucks now add another strong 3-point shooter to their rotation after losing guard Jevon Carter and forward Joe Ingles in free agency.

Beasley averaged nearly 13 points and shot 35.7% on 3-pointers this season while playing for both the Utah Jazz and Lakers.