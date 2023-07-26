How has the NBA's landscape changed after the draft and free agency?

The big trades of the offseason resulted in Chris Paul landing on the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole on the Detroit Pistons and Bradley Beal on the Phoenix Suns.

Free agency saw some big additions for the Houston Rockets, who signed Fred VanVleet from the Toronto Raptors and Dillon Brooks from the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks added another former Villanova Wildcat to their core with the signing of Donte DiVincenzo.

The San Antonio Spurs arguably made the most impactful addition of the offseason in the long-term by drafting French phenom Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick. But will that lead to a big change in the NBA hierarchy going into the 2023-24 season?

Where does that leave all 30 teams, and how much of a shakeup will we see following our post-NBA Finals Power Rankings?

Note: These rankings are based on where the members of our panel (ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Andrew Lopez, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin and Ohm Youngmisuk) think teams belong heading into next season, taking into account player movement and the draft. Title odds for 2024 by Caesars Sportsbook.

Illustration by ESPN

1. Denver Nuggets

2022-23 record: 53-29

Result: Won NBA Finals

2024 title odds: +450

Nothing can spoil the Nuggets' championship summer bliss, but losing Bruce Brown and Jeff Green in free agency are blows to their title defense. Brown was an integral part of their championship run, and his versatility will be missed. Green's veteran experience, especially in the locker room, will also be difficult to replace. The Nuggets re-signed Reggie Jackson with hopes that he will play a bigger role off the bench. Christian Braun is poised for more minutes, and Peyton Watson could have an opportunity in camp to enter the rotation. Denver, which also added Justin Holiday, hopes one of their rookies -- Julian Strawther, Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson -- can potentially be another contributor like Braun. -- Youngmisuk

2. Milwaukee Bucks

2022-23 record: 58-24

Result: Lost East first round

2024 title odds: +650

The Bucks were successful in keeping their core together this summer, bringing back both Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton on multi-year deals to run it back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, but with a new coach at the helm. With their core four intact, Milwaukee once again expects to be in contention at the top of the Eastern Conference. -- Collier

3. Boston Celtics

2022-23 record: 57-25

Result: Lost East finals

2024 title odds: +550

Few teams made more dramatic swings this summer than the Celtics signing Jaylen Brown to a historic max contract and swapping Marcus Smart, long the heart-and-soul of the roster, for Kristaps Porzingis. The move raises Boston's championship ceiling, giving it a totally different look offensively than it had before and creating a completely different dynamic within the team. Only time will tell if it's a swing that will connect or miss entirely. -- Bontemps

4. Phoenix Suns

2022-23 record: 45-37

Result: Lost West semifinals

2024 title odds: +850

The Suns have as skilled of a Big 3 as you'll find in the league in Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. Do they have the depth of a champion, though? James Jones & Co. made some savvy moves, adding Eric Gordon for the vet minimum and acquiring upside darlings in Bol Bol, Yuta Watanabe and Chimezie Metu, but Frank Vogel will have his work cut out coaching so many new players with title expectations. -- McMenamin

5. Miami Heat

2022-23 record: 44-38

Result: Lost NBA Finals

2024 title odds: +1800

The Heat are in a holding pattern due to their interest in trading for Damian Lillard, who lists Miami as his lone preferred destination, prompting Portland general manager Joe Cronin to declare that a resolution to the All-NBA guard's trade request could take months. In the meantime, Miami lost a couple of key contributors to its NBA Finals run with the free agency departures of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. -- MacMahon

6. Philadelphia 76ers

2022-23 record: 54-28

Result: Lost East semifinals

2024 title odds: +1300

James Harden remains a 76er, and it does not appear that will be changing anytime soon. While Philadelphia has been quiet this offseason, so far the top seven guys from last year's team have been retained -- a group that could see further gains with a significant step forward from Tyrese Maxey in his fourth season and tactical adjustments under new coach Nick Nurse. -- Bontemps

7. Los Angeles Lakers

2022-23 record: 43-39

Result: Lost West finals

2024 title odds: +1200

"I said over and over that continuity was going to be important," Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said after L.A. managed to retain Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell in free agency. After being swept in the conference finals, the Lakers are betting on last year's core -- plus solid if not splashy additions in Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish -- to take the team to the next level. -- McMenamin

8. Golden State Warriors

2022-23 record: 44-38

Result: Lost West semifinals

2024 title odds: +1200

Chris Paul is officially a member of the Golden State Warriors. Yet, it's still hard to imagine how exactly he will fit. He's most likely going to be the sixth man -- whether he wants to admit it or not -- but how he will fare is still being discussed within the hallways of the Warriors' headquarters. -- Andrews

9. Cleveland Cavaliers

2022-23 record: 51-31

Result: Lost East first round

2024 title odds: +2500

After the franchise's momentum was stalled with a first-round flameout against New York, the Cavs have had a strong offseason -- from adding Max Strus and Georges Niang to rookie Emoni Bates looking like a potential steal in Cleveland's run to the summer league championship. Still, the biggest question remains if the team can make enough strides next season to convince Donovan Mitchell to extend and make The Land his home. -- McMenamin

10. Memphis Grizzlies

2022-23 record: 51-31

Result: Lost West first round

2024 title odds: +2200

The Grizzlies hope that Marcus Smart, acquired from the Boston Celtics in a three-team blockbuster deal, can provide the blend of talent, toughness, maturity and leadership that Memphis needs to make a deep playoff run. In some ways, Smart is being asked to replace both defensive stopper Dillon Brooks (whom Memphis willingly allowed to move on in free agency) and premier backup point guard Tyus Jones (sent to Washington in the Smart deal). -- MacMahon

11. LA Clippers

2022-23 record: 44-38

Result: Lost West first round

2024 title odds: +1700

The Clippers continue to wait to see how the James Harden situation in Philadelphia works out with hopes of improving their roster with a trade. But bringing back Russell Westbrook and Mason Plumlee were important for Ty Lue's rotation. While it hurts having to let go of Eric Gordon for enormous luxury tax savings, the Clippers did good to acquire KJ Martin, who adds youth and much-needed athleticism and energy. Given the stricter CBA rules for tax-paying teams and lack of availability from their stars, the Clippers have interesting decisions to make with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both eligible for extensions this summer. -- Youngmisuk

12. Sacramento Kings

2022-23 record: 48-34

Result: Lost West first round

2024 title odds: +5000

The Kings' free agency was spent building cap space to re-sign Harrison Barnes and extend Domantas Sabonis rather than make a flashy trade. They did get Chris Duarte, who is a good addition, but is it enough for the Beam Team to take the next big step forward? There's also no harm in running it back with the same team to see what this young group can do now that they have some experience and success. -- Andrews

13. New York Knicks

2022-23 record: 47-35

Result: Lost East semifinals

2024 title odds: +5000

The Knicks upgraded their talent again in a moderate way this offseason, sending Obi Toppin to Indiana for a pair of second-round picks and replacing him on the second unit with Donte DiVincenzo on a deal for nearly the full mid-level exception, adding a third Villanova guy to the mix. Given how the first two (Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart) went, can you blame New York for going to the well once again? -- Bontemps

14. Dallas Mavericks

2022-23 record: 38-44

Result: Missed postseason

2024 title odds: +1700

Dallas avoided disaster by keeping Kyrie Irving and addressed its defensive flaws in the draft and free agency. It remains to be seen whether lottery pick Dereck Lively II, a raw, athletic big man, can contribute immediately. Fellow first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper and sign-and-trade acquisition Grant Williams fill glaring needs as physical forwards with defensive versatility. And arguably the most encouraging summer development is Luka Doncic's commitment to conditioning, as evidenced by his frequent Instagram updates. -- MacMahon

15. Oklahoma City Thunder

2021-22 record: 40-42

Result: Lost West play-in

2023 title odds: +10000

Once again, the Thunder have used their cap space to pick up extra players and second-round picks as a dumping ground of sorts, but there will be two big additions on the court for them next year. First, Chet Holmgren will be available after missing all of last season with a foot injury. The Thunder also added former two-time EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic on a three-year deal. Micic averaged 16.5 points and 4.6 assists per game with the Turkish club Anadolu Efes last season. -- Lopez

16. Minnesota Timberwolves

2022-23 record: 42-40

Result: Lost West first round

2024 title odds: +7000

The Timberwolves picked up Troy Brown Jr. and Shake Milton and lost Taurean Prince, moves that shouldn't shake the standings much. For Minnesota, their success will be all about Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns -- if they can find a way to build chemistry together and stay healthy at the same time. -- Andrews

17. New Orleans Pelicans

2022-23 record: 42-40

Result: Lost West play-in

2024 title odds: +3500

New Orleans is banking on the health of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram as they have mostly stood pat with their moves this offseason. Outside of drafting Jordan Hawkins at No. 14, signing Cody Zeller to the veteran's minimum and re-signing Herb Jones to a new contract, they haven't made any other moves. There could be one or two moves left though as the Pelicans are currently above the luxury tax by a little less than $3 million. -- Lopez

18. Atlanta Hawks

2022-23 record: 41-41

Result: Lost East first round

2024 title odds: +6000

After years of being part of fake trade ideas and trade rumors, the Hawks finally parted ways with John Collins this summer which allowed them to dip below the apron and the luxury tax this season. The Collins trade also opened up a large trade exception the Hawks can use up to July 7, 2024. The deal freed up money that allowed Atlanta to sign Dejounte Murray to a four-year, $120 million extension as well. -- Lopez

19. Brooklyn Nets

2022-23 record: 45-37

Result: Lost East first round

2024 title odds: +9000

The Nets got a deal done with restricted free agent forward Cam Johnson this offseason, completing their biggest piece of business entering the summer. The question looming over the franchise now? Can it finally get some version of the Ben Simmons it thought it was receiving from the 76ers in the Harden trade two seasons ago? -- Bontemps

20. Utah Jazz

2022-23 record: 37-45

Result: Missed postseason

2024 title odds: +30000

The Jazz acquired John Collins in a salary dump from the Hawks, and coach Will Hardy is excited to plug a 26-year-old forward a few years removed from being a 20-10 guy between franchise cornerstones Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. Utah is taking a patient approach, incorporating three rookie first-round picks and holding on to its huge stockpile of future draft capital. -- MacMahon

21. Indiana Pacers

2022-23 record: 35-47

Result: Missed postseason

2024 title odds: +15000

A solid offseason for Indiana saw the Pacers lock up centerpiece Tyrese Haliburton to a designed rookie max contract and make a splash in free agency by signing Bruce Brown to a two-year, $45 million contract. -- Collier

22. Chicago Bulls

2022-23 record: 40-42

Result: Lost East play-in

2024 title odds: +15000

The Bulls continue to retool their team around the trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic despite the fact that the organization does not expect Lonzo Ball to play during the 2023-24 season. Still, Chicago made a few shrewd signings with the additions of Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig to add some much needed 3-point shooting and bench depth. -- Collier

23. Orlando Magic

2022-23 record: 34-48

Result: Missed postseason

2024 title odds: +300\

00

Orlando added veteran forward Joe Ingles this offseason to add some experience to a very young roster. The Magic also picked up two more lottery picks in Arkansas guard Anthony Black and Michigan forward Jett Howard. But perhaps the biggest move Orlando made this offseason was promoting Anthony Parker to replace John Hammond, who moved into an advisory role. -- Lopez

24. Houston Rockets

2022-23 record: 22-60

Result: Missed postseason

2024 title odds: +35000

"Phase 2" of the Rockets' rebuilding plan, as dubbed by owner Tilman Fertitta, started with the hiring of head coach Ime Udoka and continued by drastically outbidding the competition for veteran free agents Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. For the Rockets to achieve their goal of being competitive for the first time since James Harden's departure, young lottery picks Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. need to make leaps. -- MacMahon

25. Toronto Raptors

2022-23 record: 41-41

Result: Lost East play-in

2024 title odds: +8000

The Raptors saw their team's leader, Fred VanVleet, depart in free agency for a deal worth $40 million per year. It was the latest example of "Mr. Bet On Yourself" having that strategy pay off for him, though it left the Raptors in a lurch. Toronto's pick to replace him, Dennis Schroder, is not the same level of player, and the Raptors are going to be even more shooting-challenged this year than they were last season. -- Bontemps

26. San Antonio Spurs

2022-23 record: 22-60

Result: Missed postseason

2024 title odds: +20000

It's going to be all about Victor Wembanyama this year for the Spurs, who experimented with different ways to use the No. 1 overall pick during his two-game stint in summer league. Also of note, the Spurs are listing Wembanyama as a forward on their roster -- not a forward/center or center. He'll certainly have his moments where he plays the five spot, but expect to see him guarding wings as well, as he did in Las Vegas. -- Lopez

27. Charlotte Hornets

2022-23 record: 27-55

Result: Missed postseason

2024 title odds: +60000

With newly maxed out LaMelo Ball at the point, the Hornets opted to go with wing Brandon Miller at the No. 2 spot in the NBA draft. There hasn't been much movement for Charlotte outside of an ownership change on the horizon. The team will also have Miles Bridges back in the fold after he missed the entire 2022-23 season because of a felony domestic violence incident. -- Lopez

28. Portland Trail Blazers

2022-23 record: 33-49

Result: Missed postseason

2024 title odds: +12000

The Damian Lillard trade watch continues to move at a snail's pace as the Blazers look to do what is best for their future with their franchise player. Lillard's camp has been pushing for Dame to go to Miami. But Portland GM Joe Cronin is prepared to slow play this if need be, saying, "If it takes months, it takes months." The Blazers still signed Jerami Grant back and matched Dallas' three-year, $33-million offer sheet for Matisse Thybulle. As for the Blazers' point guard of the future, Scoot Henderson impressed with 15 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds before his summer league came to an end due to a shoulder injury. -- Youngmisuk

29. Washington Wizards

2022-23 record: 35-47

Result: Missed postseason

2024 title odds: +30000

New Washington czar Michael Winger wasted no time in revamping the Wizards with the biggest move coming in the team finally parting ways with Bradley Beal for first-round pick swaps and a haul of second-round picks. The Wizards also traded Kristaps Porzingis to Boston but added Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones while re-signing Kyle Kuzma. The Washington rebuild is firmly under way but at least the Wizards have committed to a new fresh direction. -- Youngmisuk

30. Detroit Pistons

2022-23 record: 17-65

Result: Missed postseason

2024 title odds: +50000

Even after hiring Monty Williams as coach at the start of the offseason, the Pistons are still practicing patience with the development of their young core. Detroit added a few veterans, sharpshooter Joe Harris and guard Monte Morris, to help compliment a young team, instead of any flashy moves to accelerate their rebuild. -- Collier