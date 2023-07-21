Kemba Walker drives to the hoop in the final seconds to tie the score at 96-96 for the Mavericks. (0:41)

AS Monaco has signed Kemba Walker, the team announced Friday, as the four-time NBA All-Star makes the leap to play in Europe for the first time.

Monaco signed Walker to a one-year contract.

Walker, 33, had bounced around the NBA because of significant knee problems he had dealt with since signing a maximum contract with the Boston Celtics in the 2019 offseason. He played in nine games for the Dallas Mavericks last season but was waived in January before his salary would have become guaranteed.

He made four straight All-Star appearances for the Charlotte Hornets and Celtics from 2017 to 2020 and has averaged 19.3 points and 5.3 assists in 750 career NBA games. He entered the league as a first-round pick in 2011 after helping UConn to the national title.

Last season, Monaco won its first French pro league title, sweeping Metropolitans 92 and Victor Wembanyama in the finals, and finished in third place in the EuroLeague.