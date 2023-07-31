Jalen Brunson's wedding was a Villanova title squad reunion

Jalen Brunson's wedding was a Villanova Wildcats reunion, of sorts.

Over the weekend, the New York Knicks guard celebrated his wedding to high school sweetheart Ali Marks at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago. Several of his Knicks teammates were in attendance, including Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

But some members of the 2017-8 Wildcats squad, who went 36-4 and won the NCAA tournament, also showed up to witness the happy couple's nuptials. Alongside Hart and DiVincenzo, members of the title squad in attendance included current Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges, Ryan Arcidiacono, Eric Paschall, Phil Booth and coach Jay Wright.

Brunson, Bridges and Hart will reunite again in a few short weeks, as they're on Team USA's roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup in August and September.