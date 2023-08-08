Stephen Curry has had quite the offseason. In addition to his notoriously difficult training sessions, the Golden State Warriors star found time to win the American Century Championship on the links in July, draining a hole-in-one in the process.

Now, he can add "Paramore concert guest performer" to his summer recap.

On Monday, he surprised fans at the Chase Center by coming out on stage. Curry did more than just wave to the crowd, though. He took the mic and put forth a full-throated effort on the band's 2007 hit "Misery Business."

Steph Curry singing Misery Business with Paramore = good content pic.twitter.com/p63C7bylxJ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 8, 2023

Curry has a storied history with the band, at least according to Ayesha Curry's Instagram. Ayesha revealed that she and Steph had listened to Paramore on one of their first dates, and that the band had also performed at the star guard's 30th birthday party.

Last night's Paramore concert was a full-circle moment for Steph and Ayesha ❤️



[via Ayesha Curry's IG] pic.twitter.com/XqkuYliE67 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 8, 2023

That performance, so it would seem, didn't disappoint either.

Warriors just announced they canceled practice today. Everyone in recovery mode after Curry's 30th. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 13, 2018

With the stage presence of a man who dazzles sold-out arenas every night during the season on the court, it wouldn't be a surprise if Curry becomes the go-to call for any other bands in need of an energy jolt at a concert in the Bay Area in the future.