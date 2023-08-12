Relive James Harden's best highlights last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. (1:58)

The best of James Harden's 2022-23 season with the 76ers (1:58)

The Philadelphia 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the LA Clippers - Harden's desired destination - but no traction on a deal materialized, sources said.

Harden opted into his $35.6 million deal for the 2023-24 season ahead of free agency with the intention of being traded.

76ers general manager Daryl Morey told 97.5 The Fanatic last month that Harden prefers "to be somewhere else" but said the team would only trade him for a player who would keep the Sixers a title contender.