PARIS -- Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal with France at the Paris Olympics.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to France's national squad at the Summer Games next year in his home country.

"Performing well at the Olympics would be a great story," Wembanyama told French media. "I'll be present at the Olympics, and there's no other goal than gold."

France came to the FIBA World Cup as the reigning Olympic silver medalists but failed to qualify for the second round. Wembanyama did not participate in that event, as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft opted instead to prepare for his rookie season.

"The World Cup was very disappointing," Wembanyama said. "But I have no judgment to make as I wasn't there."