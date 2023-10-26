        <
          Top looks from the NBA's 2023-24 season opener

          Kyle Kuzma arrives for the Washington Wizards' season opener. Washington Wizards/X
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 26, 2023, 01:37 AM

          The NBA is back, which means another season full of eye-catching outfits.

          After a star-studded opening night of fashion, including LeBron James rocking a Louis Vuitton combination and Kevin Durant showing love to the now-National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks, the strong looks continued for the league's first major night of games.

          Kyle Kuzma brought his usual flair with a shimmering all-black outfit, while other stars like Jayson Tatum and Julius Randle added stylish looks, as well.

          Here's the best of fashion from the NBA's season opener night.